It is annoying to hear gov’t lying about dumsor - Stan Dogbe

“It is sickening the rate at which long periods of unplanned power cuts continue to affect businesses and increase the cost of running same,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Stan went on to say that, because of this knowledge, it is “annoying” to hear Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, and Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, “lie to Ghanaians that there is no dumsor.”He also lamented about the apparent hypocrisy of government appointees as they “will go {and} stand in front of their churches and worship God, yet won’t speak the truth.”

His comments come days after the Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh made public why there has been interruptions in the supply of electricity in some parts of the country.

The Minister said the current situation is because of hitches in one of the country’s power plants, which has put a lot of loads on the remaining sources of power.

“A couple of days ago, we had the Aboadze Switch Yard burnt and has led to a lot of intermittent power curtailment in parts of Western Region, Central Region, and even the Greater Accra Region. Because what GRIDCo is doing is to put all the networks in a circuit such that energy can be wheeled wherever with automatic metres. But that also meant that they will increasingly have trip-offs if the load imbalance is unfavourable to the system. So, the system decides to shut itself down to prevent machine and equipment damages.”

“So, it’s true that parts of the country are experiencing intermittent power surges because of a combination of factors, which are the works that we are doing and the light going off by itself.”

However, Stan Dogbe indicated that he strongly believes that the faith Ghanaians have in their politicians will hurriedly reduce if the Akufo-Addo-led government continue on the path it is on.