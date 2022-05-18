Gov't schemed with the judiciary to pass E-levy — Muntaka

Speaking on Kumasi-based Abusua FM, Muntaka said the Assin North lawmaker was attending courts so he was not present in parliament during the debate on the E-leby bill adding that it was a grand scheme with the judiciary to reduce the numbers of the NDC MPs.

He said "Look, everything was a scheme against us through the judiciary. Our member of parliament from the Assin North was attending different courts any day the NPP plans to present the E-levy bill to parliament. It was a clear strategy to reduce our numbers which they succeeded with the support of the judiciary."

"Our party members some don't know the sacrifice we have made for the party in parliament. After the election of the speaker of Parliament, 23 of our members got COVID-19, some went into a coma for months," he added.

Speaking on the 2024 elections, he assured the party members that they will defeat the NPP.