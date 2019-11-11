John Dumelo tours flooded communities in Ayawaso West Wuogon

The tour was also to sympathise with the victims and assure them of a lasting solution to the perennial problem that confronts them whenever it rained heavily.
READ MORE: We know the location of kidnapped Takoradi girls - CID Boss
At the areas visited, victims were seen cleaning their rooms, drying their mattresses and furniture and other personal belongings.
The actor cum politician assured the affected residents that he "will ensure that measures are put in place to stop this from reoccurring. No more promises."