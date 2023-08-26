The incident occurred as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) conducted its Super Delegates Congress across the nation, a critical step in narrowing down the list of aspirants from 10 to 5 for the upcoming party congress.
Kennedy Agyapong threatens showdown as NPP Super Delegates Congress heats up
Tensions flared today in Cape Coast as Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, threatened to unleash a political showdown following the abrupt removal of his agent from a polling center.
The 10 prominent aspirants vying for the NPP’s coveted flagbearer position include Alan Kyerematen, former Trade Minister; Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Agriculture Minister; Joe Ghartey, former Railways Minister; Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former party General Secretary; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Boakye Agyarko, former Energy Minister; Kofi Konadu Apraku, former Trade Minister; Francis Addai Nimoh, former Member of Parliament for Mampong; and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President.
The Super Delegates Congress, featuring approximately 900 delegates from across the country, is tasked with selecting the five aspirants who will advance to the party’s primaries scheduled for November.
The primaries will ultimately determine the NPP’s flagbearer for the 2024 general elections, where the party seeks to retain its hold on power.
Notably, President Nana Akufo-Addo is constitutionally ineligible for a third term, intensifying the competition among NPP aspirants. While Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Bawumia are widely regarded as leading contenders, Kennedy Agyapong has recently gained substantial momentum, positioning himself as a potential surprise candidate in the race.
The removal of Kennedy Agyapong’s agent from a polling center during the Super Delegates Congress has raised concerns of irregularities within the party’s internal election process.
Agyapong’s fiery response to the incident underscores the high stakes and intense rivalry among the NPP aspirants.
As voting continues across the nation, Ghanaian political observers and citizens are closely watching the developments, with the future of the NPP and Ghana’s political landscape hanging in the balance.
