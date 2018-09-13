Mahama appointees root for Asiedu Nketia

news

Appointees of former President John Mahama in the Brong Ahafo have refuted allegations that General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia caused their defeat in the 2016 elections.

Spokesperson for the former appointees, Gordon Asubonteng former Municipal Chief Executive for Dormaa Central said the claims were motivated by unidentified party members seeking to unseat the long serving General Secretary of the party.

A group calling its self Young Democratic Forces (YDF) of the NDC weeks ago at a press conference accused Asiedu Nketia of forming various campaign groups within the party prior to the 2016 general elections which they believe caused the party’s unprecedented defeat.

Deniz SaCut Amenga-Etego, YDF's Convener, at the press conference called on the National Chairman, General Secretary, National Organizer and National Youth Organizer of the Party to bow out of office and allow a new team to lead the party into the 2020 elections.

But addressing the media at the Party's Regional headquarters in Sunyani, Gorden Asubonteng said, the astute politician has served the party well and will be suicidal if delegates choose another candidate to lead the party into the 2020 general elections.

He said, the party performed abysmally in the Brong Ahafo region due to the collapse of DKM and other micro finance institutions which locked a number of the citizenry’s capital.

Touching on the endorsement of spring up vigilante groups in the country by Johnson Asiadu Nketia, the former MCE said the party has strong trust in the security agencies but it has become necessary for them to have their own security mechanisms since the NPP which is even in government cannot trust the state’s security.