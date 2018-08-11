news

Some leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who are very critical of John Mahama have personal scores to settle with him, a Mahama backer has said.

According to ambassador Emmanuel Victor Smith, ambassador Victor Gbeho and others, who are mainly supporters of Professor Joshua Alabi, an aspirant in the NDC presidential race, are full of bitterness.

Last month, Ambassador Gbeho and Ken Dzirasah, a former Deputy Speaker of Parliament, openly endorsed the flagbearership bid of Prof. Alabi.

According to Mr Smith, Mr Mahama, he's highly tipped to win the NDC presidential race, is the "goose" that will lay the "golden egg."

“Comments by Victor Gbeho and the others are just a collection of personal grievances but I wonder why they are trying to damage the goose that lays the golden egg,” he said on Asempa FM in Accra last Thursday.

He added: "When I heard Victor Gbeho’s comment about Mahama, I was very hurt so I called him because all the grievances are being taken care of within the party,

“We have a big chance to win, don’t spoil it. Let’s not destroy this opportunity with our bitterness."