Mahama is incorruptible; he’ll protect the public purse – Sammy Gyamfi

Speaking at the party's 'Moments of Truth' series in Accra on Monday, February 19, Mr Gyamfi asserted that the governing New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, lacks credibility to tackle corruption.

Drawing a comparison between the two flagbearers, the NDC National Communications Officer argued that Mahama has demonstrated a strong aversion to corruption, whereas Bawumia has shown little action in the fight against corruption.

He stated that Dr. Bawumia is corrupt and therefore cannot be relied upon to combat the menace in the manner that Ghanaians anticipate.

Pulse Ghana

“H.E John Dramani Mahama has demonstrated, both in government and out of government, that he detests corruption, and will never condone corruption, nor shield perpetrators of corrupt acts. He has stated clearly, that the days of the corruption clearing agent, will come to an end on January 7, 2025, when by the grace of God, he assumes office as President. He has said and demonstrated before, that the sword of the fight against corruption will cut both ways under his government, whether you are a member of his government or not. John Mahama is incorruptible.”

“Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about our main opponent in the upcoming 2024 general elections. I am talking about Alhaji Bawumia, the failed Vice President and Chair of the Economic Management Team, the clueless driver's mate and discredited Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, who has proven to be not only dishonest but also very corrupt,” he said.