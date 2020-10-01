He described Mahama as the Archbishop of promises in present Ghana and cautioned the citizens not to fall for him.

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, Bawumia said "Mahama is the Archbishop of promises; in 2016, he promised not to promise again, and now what are we seeing?"

John Mahama

Dr. Bawumia lauded the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo adding that when it comes to the performance and track record in governance, the NPP has done much better than the NDC government.

He said "80% of our promises have been fulfilled. The projects are either 100% delivered or we are delivering. All these projects are on the delivery tracker."

He, however, appealed to Ghanaians to give the NPP government another term in office to continue their good works.