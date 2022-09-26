Nana Addo booed: Stop the foolhardiness — Stan Dogbe tells NPP

Stan Dogbe in a Facebook post said "Stop the foolhardiness, mates. The hardship is real, and it can only increase. Nana Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, and their government have absolutely no clue.

"The resounding reaction of ordinary Ghanaians- not the fake and real middle class- who are feeling the brunt of the hopelessness being forced on us by a completely clueless, useless, and incompetent administration, is just what it is!!!"

His reactions come after a Deputy Director of Communications of the NPP, Ernest Owusu-Bempah accused the NDC of sponsoring the heckling of Nana Addo.

In a statement, Owusu-Bempah said heckling the President at the Global Citizen Festival was a choreographed hogwash by the NDC.

"Truly, politicians don’t expect to be popular all the time. Getting on with running the country is a job where you have to take difficult decisions a lot of the time. There’s nothing wrong if President Akufo-Addo goes to an event and receives cold reception. That’s a normal occurrence.

"But then, to allow politics to take centre stage at such an event and single out the President unfairly for political point scoring raises serious concerns. To put it more bluntly, it is pure evil and utter disgrace for the NDC to organise its supporters to go and shout down the President the manner it happened," he said.

Stan Dogbe in response stressed that the Ghanaian economy is in tatters under Nana Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, "The booing of the President off the stage, a global stage, is just a tip of the iceberg of the frustration and disappointment of the people of Ghana."