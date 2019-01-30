Speaking at a rally at Ayawaso West Wuogon on Tuesday, 29 January 2019 ahead of Thursday's by-election, he pleaded with the electorate to vote massively for the NPP candidate.

According to him, the NPP has fulfilled 41 of its 2016 campaign promises it made to Ghanaians in the 2016 elections.

"Forty-one promises made by the NPP and its presidential candidate has been fulfilled and delivered within two years. We are not done and I know that. But after the four years, everybody will see that, yes, Akufo-Addo was a man of his words and a man of truth, a man of honesty and integrity," he said.

He added: "I’m pleading with you, Lydia is a mother and a widow but because of her love for Ghana and Ayawaso West, she has decided to contest and continue the good works of her husband, so, vote massively for her to honour her late husband."