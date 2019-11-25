According to him, the government is scheming to get Domelevo removed because he has surcharged Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Marfo and asked him to pay a private firm Kroll and Associates $1m for no work done.

He said "He [Domelevo] is being met with resistance and machinations.

"The attention of the NDC has been drawn to some sinister machinations by the Akufo-Addo government to remove the Auditor General from office."

"Mr. Dumelovo's crime is that he has dared to take the fight against corruption to the highest levels of the thieving Akufo-Addo government and is insisting on doing the right things in accordance with Ghanaian law," he added.

Domelevo is of the view that Kroll was paid for no work done, and has therefore asked that the evidence of actual work done by the private firm should be provided and Osafo-Marfo has 60 days to challenge the surcharge in court.

Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) launched a full-scale investigation into alleged procurement breaches at the Ghana Audit Service.

Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo and Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Marfo

Daniel Domelevo pushed back on an impending investigation on him and his office by EOCO.

Asiedu Nketia insisted that the initiation of investigations into procurement breaches at the Auditor-General's Office by EOCO was part of the elaborate plan to get him removed.

"The Economic and Organised Crime Office, acting almost certainly at the behest of Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo, has extended a clandestine invitation to the Auditor-General, ostensibly as part of investigations into a petition filed by an NPP hatchet man acting in concert with agents of the Akufo-Addo government."

"What is being presented as a routine investigation into allegations of wrongdoing is, in fact, an attempt to gag the Auditor-General and subsequently remove him from office because of his uncompromising stance in the fight against corruption. Put more accurately, this EOCO investigation is designed as retribution against Mr. Domelovo because he has been on the tail of Yaw Osafo Maafo over the latter’s involvement in the massive corruption scandal under which US$1 million was paid to Kroll Associates, a UK company for no work done," he added.

The NDC scribe popularly known as General Mosquito said "as part of elaborate and larger plot to remove" Mr Domelevo, the NDC has information that the Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) offshoots "would in the coming days petition President Akufo-Addo for the removal of the Auditor-General, instead of the prosecution of real culprits, Mr. Osafo Marfo."

Asiedu Nketia

"President Akufo-Addo would in-turn be all too happy to act and ask the Auditor-General to step aside. That is the plot ahead of us unless we speak, the object is to release pressure on Osafo Maafo and prevent Domelevo from doing further work on the Kroll and Associates and surcharge Mr. Osafo Marfo."

Osafo Marfo surcharged

The Senior Minister in a letter addressed to the Auditor-General dated 8th October 2019 sought to set the record straight on the matter involving the Private firm. He said approval for a request for single-source procurement of professional services was obtained contrary to claims by the Auditor General that he failed to seek approval from the Procurement Authority.

On the accusation that the Senior Minister through the Finance Ministry made full payment of more than GH¢1m to Kroll and Associates with no proof of work done, Osafo-Marfo in his response said "Proofs of work done by Kroll and Associates are contained in their respective reports submitted to the office of the Senior Minister, COCOBOD, Bank of Ghana and Economic and Organized Crime Office(EOCO). The Consultancy services with Kroll is ongoing and expected to continue for four years".

The letter to the Auditor-General also revealed that "one of Kroll's reports for work done was in respect of LITHOvit agro-chemicals supplied by Seidu Agongo to COCOBOD for USD106,541,589.82 which is now the subject of a case in the High Court…. The work done by Kroll, in this case, included Bank Analysis and Supplier Overview which disclosed that 90% of the revenue Seidu Agongo earned from COCOBOD was from agrochemicals sales amounting to USD 106,541,589.82 which has turned out to be worthless."

Osafo-Marfo in his response also stated that Kroll is still conducting investigations into several other cases for the government of Ghana. The firm is also assisting in assets recoveries and prosecution.

However, Daniel Domelevo speaking on Accra-based Joy FM said Osafo-Marfo's reply to his queries over the contract with Kroll was unsatisfactory.