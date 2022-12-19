NDC delegates' congress: Don't dare commit suicide – Apaak tells Anyidoho

After the polls, Anyidoho expressed disappointment over the victory of Johnson Asiedu Nketia popularly known as General Mosquito as the National Chairman of the party.

Asiedu Nketia beat the incumbent Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo to become the new national chairman of the party.

General Mosquito as he is popularly called secured 65.17% of the votes to eliminate competition.

Pulse Ghana

Before the elections, Anyidoho campaigned heavily against Nketia on the basis that the party would lose the next elections with him as Chairman.

Reacting to Nketia's victory, Anyidoho in a series of tweets said "If anyone thinks I have wavered on my convictions; the victory of Asiedu-Nketiah has handed a victory baton to NPP.

Dr. Clement Apaak has Anyidoho that he will live to see the glory of Mahama as president again.

He said "Certainly not, you can't commit suicide because General Mosquito won. You don't want John Mahama to win, but as Chairman General Mosquito has won, John Mahama will win too, and become President, and you won’t commit suicide, don't dare! Stay alive!"

Fifi Kwetey won the general secretary slot with 4,543 votes beating Elvis Afriyie Ankrah (1,408) and Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor (2,595).

Pulse Ghana

With the National Organiser contest, Joseph Yammin beat the incumbent Joshua Akamba and five others to win the slot with 3,730 v0tes.

Akamba polled 2,035 votes.

The rest had the following results: Henry Osei Akoto (158), Mahdi Mohammed Gibril (535), Sidii Abubakari (607), Soloman Yaw Nkansah (302) and Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon (1,173).

Sammy Gyamfi was retained as the party's national communications officer.

The party held contests to fill the national youth organiser and women's organiser roles last weekend.

George Opare Addo won the youth organiser slot with 533 votes beating his only contender Brogya Genfi who polled 508 votes.