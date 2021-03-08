"The past few days have been the most difficult for the NDC Minority Caucus in Parliament following the approval of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nominees for ministerial appointments.

"Justifiably, the party’s base and grassroots are unhappy and, in some instances, have had cause to reject and even condemn the decision of the House to approve the three nominees that went through voting," he said in a statement to staments by the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi who accused the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, and Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak of betraying the party.

Gyamfi said the NDC leaders in Parliament "brazenly defied the leadership of the party and betrayed the collective good for their selfish interest" and added: "And we must not let them succeed in their parochial quest to destroy the NDC, the party that has done so much for them and all of us.

"The shame they have brought on the party will forever hang like an albatross around their necks."

Haruna Iddrisu said the NDC MPs have "never been and would never be for sale."

According to him, "For many, it is unimaginable how they could pass the test in the hands of the same Minority that secured them a Speaker of Parliament from an opposition party in the Executive on the 7th January 2021.

"The leadership and entire parliamentary caucus of the NDC wishes to reiterate our commitment to the cause of the great National Democratic Congress."

He said: "We expressly reaffirm our resolve to hold the Akufo-Addo government to account over the coming days, months, and years for their stewardship to the Ghanaian people. This is non-negotiable."

The Minority told its party members: "You may be disappointed in this outcome but we will not disappoint or let you down in the future."

"We categorically deny all allegations of influence or favour as a consideration for the approvals in the House.

"It is important to note that we are parties of equal strength with; NDC 137 and NPP 137+1, how we wish we had just 140.

"We acted in accordance with our oath of office and in good faith and conscience," he stressed.

He noted that said they [Minority Caucus] hold dearly our founding principles of probity, accountability, and social justice in our every engagement on behalf of our party.

"The Caucus remains loyal to our base and wishes to call for restraint and calm.

"We ask all NDC faithful to have faith in the Caucus leadership as we navigate our path to recapturing the presidency in 2024."

"The Caucus would lead the vanguard with the support of our loyal grassroots," he added.

The MP stated that "May we always be reminded that the things which bind us as comrades far outweigh whatever may divide us".

"We pray for calm nerves even as leadership at all levels continues to offer us direction towards our coming victory.

"Be assured that the Caucus is still the Caucus of the 6/7th January 2021 that achieved the unthinkable feat of electing the Rt. Hon. Alban S.K. Bagbin as Speaker. Let’s keep the faith. May we all be measured in our utterances as we seek to rise together. God bless the great NDC."