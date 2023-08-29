In a Twitter post, he said the NDC government among other measures will set up an independent value-for-money office to scrutinise all government procurements and projects above a $5 million threshold or as shall be recommended by Parliament.
NDC will set up independent value-for-money office to probe gov't procurements — Mahama
2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has disclosed that government procurement is recognized as a major source of corruption and misappropriation of public funds.
Earlier, Mahama called on Parliament and other relevant bodies to review portions of the procurement laws that would provide a quota for local manufacturing industries to flourish.
He said the current situation, where bidding and the tender systems were based on high capital injection was inimical to local companies and job creation in general.
Ghana's Public Procurement Act 663 established the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) in 2003 as a corporate body responsible for the formulation of policies and guidelines in the field.
The PPA is also in charge of developing procurement professionals and creating a strong public procurement system that promotes confidence within the business community.
Public procurement in Ghana is undergoing a complete overhaul, all in a bid to increase transparency and reduce the likelihood of corruption.
