NDC will set up independent value-for-money office to probe gov't procurements — Mahama

Earlier, Mahama called on Parliament and other relevant bodies to review portions of the procurement laws that would provide a quota for local manufacturing industries to flourish.

He said the current situation, where bidding and the tender systems were based on high capital injection was inimical to local companies and job creation in general.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana's Public Procurement Act 663 established the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) in 2003 as a corporate body responsible for the formulation of policies and guidelines in the field.

The PPA is also in charge of developing procurement professionals and creating a strong public procurement system that promotes confidence within the business community.