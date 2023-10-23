NPP MP promises generous spending in upcoming primaries

The former CEO of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) left little room for speculation. He warned his competitors that he had amassed a substantial financial war chest and was willing to spend generously to retain the NPP delegates' favor.

Obeng-Boateng, who also serves as the Vice Chairperson of Parliament’s Government Assurance Committee, emphasized his determination. He declared, "I am telling you that the money I will use for the primaries is in dollars and that money has been secured long ago, I must be frank with you. That is money I am not touching under any circumstance."

He continued, "So I laugh seeing all that they are doing, I have dollars there for that primaries. What I can tell my delegates is that I will pay more than double what anyone who will contest me will offer them, they should take that from me. If they come together and decide to pay GHC10,000 per delegate, I will pay more than that. Whatever they pay, even if they pay GHC20,000, I will pay more than GHC20,000 because I know how much I have put there; I know how much I have reserved. That is why I saved in dollars so that the money will not lose value.”

Mr. Obeng-Boateng defended his stance in a subsequent video he shared with JoyNews, asserting that he had broken no laws by saving substantial amounts of money. His explanation focused on reciprocation, stating that he would not let his competitors threaten him financially without responding in kind.

Addressing the issue of saving money in dollars, he clarified that it simply meant that a portion of his funds was held in foreign currency, either at the bank or in his possession. He asserted that this was a legitimate financial choice.

Regarding his pledge to pay more than his competitors, he attributed it to responding to a perceived financial threat.

He indicated that he was prepared to match or exceed any financial contributions his rivals might promise in the race, asserting that threats must be met with a show of strength.

Alfred Obeng-Boateng's candid statements have set the stage for a fierce financial contest in the upcoming NPP primaries, reflecting the significance of financial resources in Ghanaian politics.

