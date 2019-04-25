General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will lose if elections were held in the country today.

He said the Akufo-Addo government has failed Ghanaians, prompting many to year for a return of the NDC.

According to him, the NDC stands a very good chance of recapturing power in the 2020 general elections.

He said the party believes in John Mahama as flagbearer, adding that the NPP will not be in power should elections be held today.

“We are confident in him [John Mahama]… becoming a President. There are a lot of things that can go wrong along the line, when you lose elections, it is not always a strong correlation with your acceptability or popularity, there are things that can go wrong, we have lost elections before, the 2004 election….In fact the 2000 election that we lost, 7 or 8 months after that defeat nobody could talk on radio speak on radio stations in Brong Ahafo on behalf of NDC,” Mr. Nketia said on Citi TV’s Face to Face programme.

“And even if you were driving in town, you fear to identify yourself as NDC. So we saw that the mood of the population was for a change and they got the change. Of course, it was fueled by propaganda trying to paint us as thieves… but this election [2016], the day after our defeat when I was driving through Accra I was still being cheered.

“That is why the party [NDC] has been able to bounce back quickly, if elections were held today, the NPP won’t be in government. The story will be different,” he added.

The NDC was soundly beaten during the last elections, recording just above 44% of the total votes cast.

However, Mr. Nketia believes the outcome of the 2016 elections will not have any direct impact in next year’s elections.

He said the NDC could have rejected the results of the 2016 elections when the Electoral Commission chairperson announced that their system had been hacked.

However, he said, the party decided to acknowledge the result and accept defeat because it put the interest of the country first.