Obnoxious E-levy war is not over and NDC will abolish it in 2025 — Okudzeto Ablakwa

He said the NDC MPs for five months stood with the Ghanaian people who fiercely resisted the "E-Levy and standing up to a government desperately determined to do everything by hook or crook to impose the most unpopular tax policy of the Fourth Republic" adding that the Akufo-Addo-led government "that has gained notoriety for imposing excruciating economic hardships."

Ablakwa in a Facebook post said that it is obvious trust in Ghanaian politicians is at an all-time low, mainly due to gross deception and failed promises but that should not make Ghanaians paint all politicians with the same brush.

"At least, it's important to bear in mind that it is not NDC politicians who conceived of the e-levy, neither are we the ones forcing it down the throats of the suffering masses despite overwhelming public agitation,” he said.

He reminded Ghanaians that the NDC "shall abolish the regressive and obnoxious tax immediately we assume power in 2025."

Meanwhile, President Nana AQddo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has signed into law the E-levy bill.