The aggrieved residents said their MP engaged in acts of violence and dishonesty after firing a gun at the Steps to Christ registration centre.

The Concerned Citizens in a petition presented to the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, argued that the suspension will allow security agencies to proceed with investigations regarding her use of a firearm.

The MP, who is also the Minister for Special Development Initiatives, was invited for questioning by the Central Regional branch of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

Hawa Koomson admitted to firing gunshots at a voter's registration center, an act that has received massive condemnation from the public.

The MP said she fired the shots because she felt her safety was threatened, there have been many calls for her to be prosecuted.

"I'm a Member of Parliament, I need to protect myself. It was at dawn; my police escort had not started work yet. So, that is the modus operandi I engaged in his absence," she told Accra-based Adom FM.

But according to the spokesperson of the Concerned Citizens of Kasoa, Humphrey Hosso, the MP is getting preferential treatment.

He said "If you and I did a tenth of what she did, you and I would have been behind bars by now."

"Is it because she is enjoying some Parliamentary immunity?" he asked.

"We are very much concerned about the injustice going on in this country. Nobody should be above the law. We are all fighting for this democracy," he stated.