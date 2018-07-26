Select only competent people for NABCO - Dr. Bawumia

news

Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has tasked the interview panel to select the best candidates for the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) initiative.

He said employing competent will enhance the scheme to bring out the best from the employees.

He said 137, 000 applicants have so far been interviewed nationwide since the interview started about six weeks ago, noting that, the programme intended to fulfil the President’s vision to create jobs for the unemployed graduates.

Vice President Bawumia made the disclosure when he paid a surprise visit to the offices of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly on Wednesday, to observe the proceedings of the interview session.

He said government had allocated financial and logistical resources to sustain the programme and expressed optimism that the programme would enable the beneficiaries to gain the requisite experiences that would help them to secure permanent jobs in the future, and contribute their quota towards national development.

President Akufo-Addo launched the NABCO policy in May in Kumasi and it is intended to alleviate the extreme unemployment among graduates in the country.

It is expected to employ over 100,000 unemployed Ghanaian graduates within four years.