Suspend your regional booing tours and sack Ken Ofori-Atta — Ablakwa tells Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is currently on a three-day official working tour of the Eastern Region.

He will be inspecting and opening projects during the tour as well as interacting with traditional leaders of the region.

He will then proceed to Nkawkaw to inspect the construction of the Nkawkaw-Abirem-Ofoase-Akim Oda road project.

President Akufo-Addo will later pay a courtesy call on the chief of Ofoase, inspect the construction of hospitals under the Agenda 111 Hospital Project and depart to Akyem Asuboa in the Asene Manso Akroso constituency to inspect a similar project there.

Day 2 of the tour will begin with the opening of a 1D1F beverage factory, a 24-unit classroom block at St. Martin's SHS, as well as an accommodation complex inside the Nsawam Camp Prison, all in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency.

He will proceed to Kwabeng to inspect work on another Agenda 111 hospital project and the Buntaa Farms, followed by the opening of the Model STEM senior high school and the Abomosu bridge, and then conduct an inspection of the Abomosu Polyclinic in Atiwa West.

The final day of the president’s tour will begin in the Abuakwa South constituency with the inauguration of the Archdeaconry at St. Mark Anglican church in Kyebi.

He will proceed to the Yiadom Hwedie Palace in Koforidua to pay a courtesy call on the Omanhene of New Juaben traditional area, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III, and open a 24-unit classroom block at the Pentecost Senior High School.