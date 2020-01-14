The lawmaker argued that a new register for the election will ensure there is less pressure on the EC and ensure fairness in the upcoming polls.

"I see nothing wrong with the Electoral Commission compiling new voters register because I believe at the end of the day it will eradicate challenges and ensure free and elections," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

According to him, his outfit is in full support of the compilation of a new register because is very reasonable and since the bottom line is to ensure free and fair elections in 2020 general elections.

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

The MP who doubles as the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said the main opposition party, NDC, is on a destructive mission to demonise the current EC and cause instability in the country.

He said he is very shocked the NDC made a sudden U-turn to campaign against the EC's decision to compile a new voters register, adding that the NDC is deliberately sabotaging and frustrating the work of the election management body.

"I'm very surprised the NDC and other members of the opposition are raising a red flag with EC’s to compile a new register, we had a meeting in Parliament in which members of the minority agreed with EC’s decision to conduct a new register so am shocked with the sudden u-turn," he noted.

Parliament has already approved GH¢444,846,663 for the compilation of a new voters register which it believes will be more credible and efficient than the existing one.