He said the policies being proposed by the Akufo-Addo government for them is good for their overall wellbeing.

He said the NPP government is not promising to legalise okada but will offer a better alternative to the okada business, to enable the many Ghanaian youth who are into the okada business to get decent work.

The government of the NPP, he said, had promised to offer the opportunity to okada riders to acquire cars and pay by installments as an alternative to the okada work.

He said many of the youth could also be enrolled in the various government job creation interventions such as the Planting for Food and Jobs, NABCO or the various security services, particularly those with the needed qualifications.

Mr Awuku said the NPP government unlike the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC), will not promise anything the party cannot fulfill.

The flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama has promised to legalize and regulate okada should he win the December 7 polls.

Okada riders

Speaking at a mini-durbar of chiefs and people of Kajeji in the Sene East Constituency of the Bono East Region, the NDC flagbearer said after his next government amends the law to legalise the use of motorbikes for commercial passenger services, “we’ll bring in motorbikes and give them out to you on hire purchase terms”.

Mr Mahama first made the promise to legalise Okada a few weeks ago during his tour of the Volta Region.