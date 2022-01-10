We must not rest until draconian 50% benchmark value is dropped – Sammy Gyamfi

His comments come after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been reported to have ordered the suspension of the reversal of the benchmark policy.

This, according to reports, is to allow for further consultations.

The president's order comes after the Finance Ministry had agreed to further engagement on the discounted benchmark reversal after a crucial meeting with other stakeholders.

The meeting on Thursday, January 6, 2022, was attended by Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta, trade union leaders, Customs, and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to conclude on what was termed "satisfactory values for importation."

The reversal was to affect 143 items under three categories prescribed by the GRA.

In a Facebook post, Sammy Gyamfi congratulated the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG), Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), for fighting against the policy.

He said "Kudos to GUTA, the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana and all those who stood against the callous decision by the government to reverse benchmark value discounts on imports.

"Together, we have averted what was going to be one of the most draconian and devastating economic policies in Ghana’s history. We have demonstrated that the power of the people is powerful than the people in power.