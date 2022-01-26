He believes the proposed tax will see the light of day with or without the input of the Minority in Parliament adding that the NDC MPs cannot dictate to the government regarding the controversial E-Levy.
We'll pass E-levy; NDC MPs can't dictate to the gov't – Nyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah
The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah, has vowed that the government will do anything possible to pass the controversial 1.75% levy on all electronic transactions.
According to him, "Whatever they [Minority] want to do, we will pass it… We will pass it at the right time. They can't do anything."
In an interview on TV3, he said: "We are in government if they claim it will make us unpopular why won't they stop. They know this is going to transform and change the lives of Ghanaians."
The proposed E- levy if approved by Parliament will come into effect on February 1, 2022.
The tax has since been met with mixed reactions, with Ghanaians kicking against it and stressing that it will only place an extra burden on their finances.
