You can’t call NPP members fools and expect them to vote for you – Hawa Koomson fires Ken Agyapong

Evans Annang

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson has said delegates of the party will not vote for Kennedy Agyapong.

Mavis Hawa Koomson
He said the Assin Central Member of Parliament has attacked members of the party in the last few years therefore he shouldn’t expect them to vote for him.

Addressing NPP delegates in the Central Region over the weekend, Hawa Koomson, also Minister for Fisheries, reminded Kennedy Agyapong how he once insulted members of the NPP saying they are "fools" and also describing the NPP as a "foolish party", stressing "he doesn't know why he's a member".

"You say NPP members are fools and you don't know why you belong to a foolish party like the NPP. Today, you want those you called fools to vote for you as a flagbearer", Hawa Koomson hit hard at Kennedy Agyapong.

The Fisheries Minister, further exposing some of Kennedy's public attacks and uncomplimentary comments against the NPP and the government, urged the delegates to vote against him for disrespecting them.

"You say NPP lost the election 2 years ago, so why do you want to lead a party that you claim lost 2 years ago? What message are you going to tell Ghanaians to return the party?" Hawa Koomson questioned.

"You say NPP people are thieves and you want to lead the party whose members you say are thieves? Is it not the same thieves you will work with?" she further asked the Assin Central MP and presidential aspirant.

The NPP goes to the polls on Saturday, November 4, to elect a new flagbearer.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
