You can’t call NPP members fools and expect them to vote for you – Hawa Koomson fires Ken Agyapong

Addressing NPP delegates in the Central Region over the weekend, Hawa Koomson, also Minister for Fisheries, reminded Kennedy Agyapong how he once insulted members of the NPP saying they are "fools" and also describing the NPP as a "foolish party", stressing "he doesn't know why he's a member".

"You say NPP members are fools and you don't know why you belong to a foolish party like the NPP. Today, you want those you called fools to vote for you as a flagbearer", Hawa Koomson hit hard at Kennedy Agyapong.

The Fisheries Minister, further exposing some of Kennedy's public attacks and uncomplimentary comments against the NPP and the government, urged the delegates to vote against him for disrespecting them.

"You say NPP lost the election 2 years ago, so why do you want to lead a party that you claim lost 2 years ago? What message are you going to tell Ghanaians to return the party?" Hawa Koomson questioned.

"You say NPP people are thieves and you want to lead the party whose members you say are thieves? Is it not the same thieves you will work with?" she further asked the Assin Central MP and presidential aspirant.