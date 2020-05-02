Ghana lost on penalties to the South Americans in the quarterfinal of the tournament in South Africa.

One of the talking points in that game was Gyan’s last-minute penalty miss, after Suarez had been sent off for preventing a goal-bound header with his hand.

Gyan fluffed his lines with virtually the last kick of the game in extra-time, sparking joy from Suarez who watched on from the sidelines.

Gyan missed with the last kick of extra time

Recounting events that transpired during the game, the Barcelona striker said one of his teammates passed out while celebrating Ghana’s penalty miss.

“I didn’t kick anyone or anything like that, that’s why I think that I celebrated like that, for having taken a risk for something that was worth it,” the 33-year-old told the Players’ Tribune.

“And I remember that I celebrated it more than a goal. A teammate on the bench passed out on that play, hahaha.”

While Suarez was subsequently vilified and accused of being a cheat, he believes he only did what was best for his side.

The former Liverpool star said he cannot be blamed for Gyan’s crucial penalty miss, as he was rightly punished with a red card for his actions.