Afena-Gyan nets first goal for Cremonese in Coppa Italia

However, Afena-Gyan has so far been restricted to cameo appearances and is yet to start a game for Cremonese.

On Thursday, the striker once again came on as a second-half substitute and made his presence felt by scoring to help his side beat Modena 4-2.

Afena-Gyan replaced Tommaso Milanese in the 68th minute and nine minutes later, David Okereke gave the home side the lead.

The Ghanaian then made it 2-0 in the 84th minute only for Davide Diaw to score twice late on to send the game into extra time.

It was, however, another substitute who settled the game in Cremonese’s favour, with Leonardo Sernicola coming on to score twice in the second half of extra time.

Afena-Gyan has now played just 184 minutes of football for Cremonese since joining the club from Roma.

The striker’s stock rose when he made his debut for AS Roma last September and scored twice against Bologna a month later.

He was able to win manager Jose Mourinho’s trust, becoming a member of the first team following his debut.

The 19-year-old was subsequently invited for Ghana’s crucial 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria in March.

He started in both legs as the Black Stars sealed qualification to Qatar on away goals following a 1-1 aggregate scoreline.

Afena-Gyan made 25 appearances in all competitions for Roma last season while scoring two goals.