The lineup also has familiar faces like Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey and Mohammed Kudus for this afternoon’s clash against Portugal.
Andre Ayew and Inaki Williams start in attack for Ghana as Otto Addo names lineup against Portugal
Black Stars coach Otto Addo has included Black Stars captain Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew in his starting 11 for Ghana’s first game at the 2022 World Cup.
The Black Stars will be playing 3-5-2 with Alidu Seidu and Baba Rahman playing as the wingbacks.
Below is how the Black Stars will line up
Lawrence Ati Zigi
Daniel Amartey
Alidu Seidu
Alex Djiku
Mohammed Salisu
Baba Rahman
Salis Abdul Samed
Thomas Partey
Mohammed Kudus
Inaki Williams
Andre Ayew (C)
