Andre Ayew and Inaki Williams start in attack for Ghana as Otto Addo names lineup against Portugal

Evans Annang

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has included Black Stars captain Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew in his starting 11 for Ghana’s first game at the 2022 World Cup.

The lineup also has familiar faces like Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey and Mohammed Kudus for this afternoon’s clash against Portugal.

The Black Stars will be playing 3-5-2 with Alidu Seidu and Baba Rahman playing as the wingbacks.

Ghana lineup
Below is how the Black Stars will line up

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Daniel Amartey

Alidu Seidu

Alex Djiku

Mohammed Salisu

Baba Rahman

Salis Abdul Samed

Thomas Partey

Mohammed Kudus

Inaki Williams

Andre Ayew (C)

