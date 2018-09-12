(Kwesi Appiah to invite Gyan and the Ayews for Ghana’s next clash)

news

James Kwesi Appiah would invite Asamoah Gyan and the Ayew brothers back to the Black Stars after Ghana’s bizarre performance against Kenya last week Saturday.

Appiah has come under intense pressure after Ghana were stunned by the Harambee Stars of Kenya.

He left out Ghana’s all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew from his 20-man squad that made the trip to Kenya for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier over the weekend.

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Stars

It was understood Kwesi Appiah wanted to build a new side and by so doing he aimed at looking beyond the trio whom many believed have been creating tension in the Black Stars.

However, after the Black Stars slumped against Kenya, Gyan and Ayew brothers are back on Kwesi Appiah’s agenda.

“I have good players, who are capable of doing a good job. It is the time for other young players to show what they can do even for future matches. We have a lot of players in Ghana and I am working to understand and know them well.

READ MORE: Derek Boateng sues ex-Black Stars teammate over $20,000 debt

“It does not mean that the door is closed for the three players, or any other player left out…no, only that we are also giving a chance to others so that we can evaluate the depth and quality of players we have in Ghana. We are just trying the new players and that does not mean those left out are not part of us,” Appiah said.

Ghana’s next international assignment comes off on 10 October, 2018 against Sierra Leone in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.