The 34-year-old is one of eight players reportedly on the radar of the Kumasi-based side as they prepare for next season’s CAF Champions League.

Sammy Anim Addo, who is the manager of Gyan, has not ruled a possible move to the 23-time Ghana Premier League champions.

He revealed that the striker has received offers from some European and Asian clubs, but was quick to add than an offer from Kotoko will be considered.

“Kotoko have said they like him because he once stated that he’ll one day play for Kotoko, but for now no club has approached him with any offer,” Anim Addo told the Graphic Sports.

“Gyan has had offers from Europe and Asia but if Kotoko can meet our terms, then why not?”

The former Sunderland and Portsmouth forward is currently without a club after parting ways with Indian Super League side NorthEast United in February.