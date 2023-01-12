ADVERTISEMENT
‘I’m very patriotic, I chose Black Stars over joining Man City’ – Asamoah Gyan

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says being patriotic meant he always chose the national team over everything else.

The 37-year-old played for the Black Stars for a decade and a half, becoming his country’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals.

He is also Ghana’s second most-capped player, having played 109 times across different tournaments and friendlies.

Opening up on his love for his country, Gyan said he chose to play for Ghana over signing for Manchester City in 2008.

Asamoah Gyan at Sunderland
He explained that the Premier League side wanted to sign him that year but moved on to sign Emmanuel Adebayor when he told them he wanted to play for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

It will be recalled that Ghana hosted the AFCON in 2008, with the Black Stars going on to finish third in the tournament.

“I always say I’m very patriotic. At the time Sheik Mansour had freshly bought Man City and they wanted to sign me,” Gyan told Dan Kwaku Yeboah on YouTube.

“But I had the national team at heart. I chose the national team over everything. That’s why some things pain me.

“People didn’t understand. But I’m sure after this interview they’ll understand why things panned out that way.”

Gyan insists he hasn’t retired yet, but has also not been involved in active football since parting ways with Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities in 2021.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
