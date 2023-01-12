‘I’m very patriotic, I chose Black Stars over joining Man City’ – Asamoah Gyan

He is also Ghana’s second most-capped player, having played 109 times across different tournaments and friendlies.

Opening up on his love for his country, Gyan said he chose to play for Ghana over signing for Manchester City in 2008.

He explained that the Premier League side wanted to sign him that year but moved on to sign Emmanuel Adebayor when he told them he wanted to play for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

It will be recalled that Ghana hosted the AFCON in 2008, with the Black Stars going on to finish third in the tournament.

“I always say I’m very patriotic. At the time Sheik Mansour had freshly bought Man City and they wanted to sign me,” Gyan told Dan Kwaku Yeboah on YouTube.

“But I had the national team at heart. I chose the national team over everything. That’s why some things pain me.

“People didn’t understand. But I’m sure after this interview they’ll understand why things panned out that way.”