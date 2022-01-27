This follows reports circulating in the local media that Andre and Jordan have decided to quit the Black Stars over some allegations.

“Andrè and Jordan Ayew are still very committed to the Black Stars team as they have always been,” Fiifi Tackie wrote on Twitter.

“They will keep donning the Black Stars jersey to represent Ghana and give the team their very best on and off the pitch, as always. We just got off the phone.”

Both Andre and Jordan played at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where Ghana suffered a group-stage exit.

The two players have since been criticised by a section of the media, with some calling for them to be dropped.

The senior Ayew, though, maintains that his international career is not over and has more to offer the Black Stars.

Addressing the media after Ghana’s disappointing exit from the tournament in Cameroon, Andre said this will not be his last AFCON.

“We didn't make Ghanaians proud. We are sorry. We apologise for not taking the team to the next stage. We are very disappointed in ourselves because this is not Ghana,” the 31-year-old said.

“We didn't have a good AFCON. We didn't have luck in the competition but we will learn from this, go back, take the criticisms and come back stronger.”