Andre Ayew equals Rigobert Song’s record for most games played in AFCON history

However, Ayew has become a joint holder of the record after making his 36th appearance in the AFCON against Mozambique on Monday, January 22, 2022.

The 34-year-old replaced Joseph Paintsil at half time but was powerless to stop Chris Hughton’s side from squandering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 late in the game.

Ayew is also only the third player to feature in eight different AFCON tournaments. He joined Egypt’s Ahmed Hassan and Song in the exclusive list of players to have achieved this feat when he featured against Cape Verde in Ghana’s opening game of the 2023 AFCON.

The Black Stars, though, ended the group phase of the ongoing tournament in the Ivory Coast without a win after a late collapse saw the Mambas come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

Two well-taken penalties by Jordan Ayew on either side of the half put Chris Hughton's side in control heading into the final minutes of the game.

However, Mozambique halved the deficit in the 91st minute of injury after Geny Catamo expertly converted from the spot following substitute Andre Ayew’s handball in the penalty box.

Three minutes later, Reinildo Mandava broke Ghanaian hearts by grabbing the equaliser when he headed the ball into the net from a corner kick that was awarded thanks to Richard Ofori’s mistake.

Meanwhile, Ghana are on the brink of exiting the 2023 AFCON after being held to a draw by Mozambique on Monday evening.