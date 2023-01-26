Asamoah Gyan: Ghana needs strict coach who doesn’t take orders from people

The Black Stars are currently without a coach after Otto Addo stepped down in the aftermath of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

So far, over 60 coaches have applied to become Addo’s successor, including Chris Hughton, James Kwasi Appiah and Slavko Matic.

Gyan, who is Ghana’s Ghana’s all-time top scorer and second most-capped player, believes the man for the job must have certain qualities.

“We need an experienced coach, someone with strong credentials,” the veteran striker told Dan Kwaku Yeboah in an interview.

“Even if he is an inexperienced coach we should be able to identify what the coach has taught the players in terms of their style of play.”

He added: “You can take an inexperienced coach but make sure he understands the game, someone who will make the people understand his philosophy,” he added.

“Someone who can take charge, not someone who takes orders, you have to be strict and take charge of what you are doing.”

Meanwhile, former Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah says he is yet to receive a response from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after applying for the vacant Black Stars job.

Appiah has already had two stints with the national team, with his first being from 2012 to 2014 when he led Ghana to the World Cup in Brazil.

He was reappointed as Black Stars coach in 2017, taking over from former Chelsea and Portsmouth manager Avram Grant.

However, his tenure came to an end in December 2019 after the GFA declined the chance to have it renewed.