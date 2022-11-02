The veteran striker admitted that he didn’t have the right technique when he fired the ball into the crossbar from 12 yards.
Asamoah Gyan: I scored 20 penalties in training the day before Uruguay miss
Asamoah Gyan has revealed that he shot 20 penalties in training against Richard Kingson and scored all of them a day before missing his crucial penalty against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup.
It will be recalled that Ghana was on the verge of becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup before losing on penalties to Uruguay following a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time.
The defeat was made more painful by the fact that Ghana had a penalty in the final seconds of extra time after Luis Suarez used his hand to keep out Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header.
Although Suarez was sent off for his unsporting act and Ghana awarded a penalty, Gyan missed from the spot, with Uruguay going on to record a 4-2 victory in the shootout.
“A day before the Uruguay game, I shot 20 penalties against our goalkeeper at training,” Gyan told FIFA in an interview.
“I scored all 20. I was going to my left side of the goalkeeper and I saw him and then I saw him going to my right when I was shooting the ball.
“He feinted me and then he went to where the ball was going. I didn’t know how the ball went up. Technically there was something wrong. I didn’t have the right technique.”
Over 12 years after that incident, Gyan believes he let down his country and the whole continent by missing that penalty.
“I let the whole continent, my country down. Anytime I’m alone in a room, it just pops up in my mind. I’m going to live with it for the rest of my life,” he added.
