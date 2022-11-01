I let down Ghana and the whole Africa with Uruguay penalty miss – Gyan

“I let the whole continent, my country down. Anytime I’m alone in a room, it just pops up in my mind. I’m going to live with it for the rest of my life.”

The veteran forward endured the lowest point of his career when the Black Stars faced the South Americans over a decade ago.

Ghana was on the verge of becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup before losing on penalties to Uruguay following a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time.

The defeat was made more painful by the fact that Ghana had a penalty in the final seconds of extra time after Luis Suarez used his hand to keep out Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header.

Although Suarez was sent off for his unsporting act and Ghana awarded a penalty, Gyan missed from the spot, with Uruguay going on to record a 4-2 victory in the shootout.

Speaking to FIFA.com. Gyan said he let down Ghana and the whole of Africa with that penalty miss, insisting he’ll live with it forever.