Asamoah Gyan: I’d love to become Black Stars strikers’ coach

He is also Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and Africa’s highest scorer at the World Cup with six strikes.

Speaking about life after football, Gyan said despite being urged to go into management, he would prefer to be the striker’s coach of the Black Stars.

He was, however, quick to add that he would first need to get his coaching badges in order before taking up such a role.

“It’s something I’ve given a lot of thought to. I’ve received a lot of calls suggesting I venture into coaching,” he said on the Citi Breakfast Show.

“I’d like to handle the Black Stars as a strikers coach, but everything takes time. First, I need to work on my coaching course, and I’m due to begin in June or July, after that we’ll see.”

In a separate interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio, Gyan suggested it was unfair to drop players who toiled during the World Cup qualifiers for others who never kicked a ball.

According to him, any new players who will be added to the team must prove that they are better than the ones already in the squad.

He further recalled how his senior brother Baffour Gyan was dropped for the 2006 World Cup despite playing a chunk of the qualifying matches.

“It happened to my brother [Baffour Gyan]. In 2006 [when Ghana qualified for the World Cup for the first time], he played 90 per cent of the qualifiers and then they brought strikers who had never tasted one game [for the tournament in Germany]. He was on the standby [list],” he said.

“That was when my brother gave up on football. He doesn’t follow football, he doesn’t watch it, he doesn’t like it, he’s purely a businessman. Sometimes people have to be treated fairly.”

Gyan added: “No player would like to be [left out], especially having played all the games. When these players come, they don’t even play one game. They just sit on the bench, get their bonuses and go, they don’t compete.

“If they bring these players, they have to show us something, they have to prove to people that they deserve to get into the team, that’s all I want. We all want the national team to be better.”