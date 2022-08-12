KP Boateng and 10 Europe-born players who switched nationality to play for Black Stars

In the past, we’ve had footballers cross carpets to choose Ghana and many of them have gone to represent the country at various tournaments.

Here, Pulse Sports brings you a list of 11 Europe-born players who switched nationality to play for Ghana:

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng was born in Germany and represented the European nation at youth level but switched nationality to play for Ghana in 2010.

The playmaker has a Ghanaian father and that made him eligible to represent the West African country. In his time with Ghana, Boateng played at two World Cup tournaments (2010 and 2014), before he was axed from the national team on disciplinary grounds.

Quincy Owusu-Abeyie

Quincy Owusu-Abeyie was a toast of Ghanaian football fans when the country hosted the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite being born in Amsterdam and playing for the Netherlands’ U21s, Owusu-Abeyie became a Ghana international in 2008.

He played 17 matches and scored two goals, and was also part of the Ghana team that played at the 2010 World Cup.

Anthony Baffoe

These days Anthony Baffoe is involved in catering for the futures of Ghanaian footballers as president of PFAG, but the story has not always been like this.

The former defender was born in Germany and in another world he could have represented the European nation, having been a fan favourite at FC Koln.

Baffoe was one of the foremost recognised black players in the Bundesliga and was capped 25 times by Ghana, while playing in two AFCONs.

Tariq Lamptey

England-born Tariq Lamptey is one of the latest high-profile players to have switched nationality to play for Ghana.

The Brighton and Hove Albion right-back comes with immense quality and is widely regarded as one of the most exciting full-backs in the Premier League.

Lamptey has Ghanaian roots and, even before choosing Ghana, had been visiting the country of his father to do some donations to charity. He is expected to play at the 2022 World Cup.

Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams is another of Ghana’s latest recruits. The Athletic Bilbao star had earlier said that he didn’t feel Ghanaian but made a U-turn in June.

Williams has Ghanaian parents, who emigrated to Spain over two decades ago, and he will be one of Ghana’s players to watch out for at the 2022 World Cup.

Emmanuel Gyasi

Emmanuel Gyasi was born in Italy and for many years he called the city of Palermo his home. The Spezia forward, however, switched to Ghana in 2021.

Gyasi played in an AFCON qualifier against South Africa in March 2021, although he hasn’t been a regular fixture in the Black Stars since.

Denis Odoi

Denis Odoi was unknown to many before he played in Ghana’s crucial World Cup playoff game against Nigeria.

The Belgium-born defender played once for the Red Devils before switching nationality and even at 34, he looks like a man who has a lot to offer Ghana in the short term.

Alexander Djiku

Alexander Djiku was born in France, in Montpellier to be precise, and even started his professional career with French side Bastia.

The centre-back received his first Ghana call-up in 2020 and has since been a key player for the Black Stars. Djiku is expected to be a starter in Qatar later this year despite the availability of Mohammed Salisu.

Jojo Wollacott

Joseph ‘Jojo’ Wollacott’s rise has been that of the underdog story. Born in England and having played in the lower leagues all his life, the goalkeeper was invited to the Black Stars while playing for League Two side Swindon Town.

However, he proved himself and is currently the first-choice shot-stopper for Ghana.

Emmanuel Frimpong

For a brief period, Emmanuel Frimpong was a Ghana international. The midfielder, who was born in England and rose through the ranks at Arsenal, made his international debut in 2013.

However, he was blighted by niggling injuries which led to his retirement at the age of 27. Frimpong played just once for Ghana.

Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo is one of the new guards joining the Black Stars. The Bristol City striker was born in Chelsea, England but switched to Ghana earlier in 2022.