Black Stars coaches hold meeting in London ahead of 2023 AFCON qualifiers

However, the four-time African champions will begin the qualification series in June, with two games to be played.

The Black Stars will host Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium on June 1, before taking on CAR four days later.

Ahead of the two games, Ghana’s interim head coach Addo, technical director Chris Hughton and assistant coach George Boateng converged in England.

It is believed that the trio discussed squad selection and other matters relating to the upcoming crucial matches against Madagascar and CAR.

After the AFCON qualifiers, Ghana will immediately begin its preparation for the 2022 World Cup with a four-nation tournament that includes Japan, Chile and Tunisia.

Dubbed the 2022 Kirin Super Cup, the tournament will be hosted by Japan from Friday, June 10, 2022 to Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in April said the Black Stars will face hosts Japan in their opening game while Tunisia also takes on Chile.

The winners of both matches will then clash in the final four days later, with the losers also facing off for the third and fourth places.

Ghana qualified for the World Cup in March following a 1-1 aggregate scoreline against rivals Nigeria in a two-legged playoff in March.

The Black Stars drew goalless with the Super Eagles in Kumasi before securing a 1-1 draw far away in Abuja to qualify on away goals.