See the squad numbers of Ghana’s players for Qatar 2022 World Cup

There are also debut call-ups for Abdul Salis Samed, Danlad Ibrahim and Kamal Sowah, while Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is also included.

However, some big names also missed out on the squad for the World Cup due to one reason or another.

Goalkeepers Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries, but the likes of Jeffrey Schlupp and Joseph Paintsil were also not included despite their impressive form at club level.

The official squad numbers of the team for the World Cup were released on Wednesday, with Andre Ayew sticking to his favoured no.10.

Jordan Ayew also maintains his no.9 shirt, while Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus will wear no.5 and no.20, respectively.

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams will also wear no.19, with Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu taking the no.4.

For the goalkeepers, Lawrence Ati Zigi will wear the no.1 shirt, Danlad Ibrahim takes the no.12 and Nurudeen Abdul Manaf has the no16 shirt.