Ghana coach Otto Addo announced his 26-man squad for the tournament on Monday, with Inaki Williams, Thomas Partey and captain Andre Ayew leading the squad.
Stonebwoy alleges ‘pay to play’ in Black Stars squad selection for World Cup
Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has hit out at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after some in-form players were dropped from the Black Stars squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Recommended articles
There are also debut call-ups for Abdul Salis Samed, Danlad Ibrahim and Kamal Sowah, while Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is also included.
However, some big names also missed out on the squad for the World Cup due to one reason or another.
Goalkeepers Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries, but the likes of Jeffrey Schlupp and Joseph Paintsil were also not included despite their impressive form at club level.
In a post on Twitter, Stonebwoy said some players deserved to be in Ghana’s squad but have been left out.
The multiple award-winning singer went ahead to allege that there is a ‘pay to play’ scheme which explains why some players were left out despite their form.
“There are players who are supposed to be in the squad who are not here because of #PayToPlay @ghanafaofficial why?” Stonebwoy tweeted.
Meanwhile, the Black Stars are paired against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the World Cup in Qatar.
More from category
-
‘Ghana will lose all group games at World Cup, concede 13 goals’ – Countryman Songo predicts
-
Stonebwoy alleges ‘pay to play’ in Black Stars squad selection for World Cup
-
‘From Lezama to World Cup’ – How European clubs reacted to Ghana’s World Cup squad