Stonebwoy alleges ‘pay to play’ in Black Stars squad selection for World Cup

There are also debut call-ups for Abdul Salis Samed, Danlad Ibrahim and Kamal Sowah, while Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is also included.

However, some big names also missed out on the squad for the World Cup due to one reason or another.

Goalkeepers Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries, but the likes of Jeffrey Schlupp and Joseph Paintsil were also not included despite their impressive form at club level.

In a post on Twitter, Stonebwoy said some players deserved to be in Ghana’s squad but have been left out.

The multiple award-winning singer went ahead to allege that there is a ‘pay to play’ scheme which explains why some players were left out despite their form.

“There are players who are supposed to be in the squad who are not here because of #PayToPlay @ghanafaofficial why?” Stonebwoy tweeted.