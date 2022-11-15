‘From Lezama to World Cup’ – How European clubs reacted to Ghana’s World Cup squad

There are also debut call-ups for Abdul Salis Samed, Danlad Ibrahim and Kamal Sowah, while Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is also included.

However, some big names also missed out on the squad for the World Cup due to one reason or another.

Goalkeepers Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori have been ruled out of the tournament due to injuries, but the likes of Jeffrey Schlupp and Joseph Paintsil were also not included despite their impressive form at club level.

The clubs of the players who made Ghana’s World Cup squad took to social media to celebrate the news.

Premier League side Arsenal wrote: “Black Stars call-up. Thomas Partey is heading to the World Cup with Ghana.”

Championship outfit Bristol City also said: “Antoine's heading to the World Cup! Congratulations Antoine Semenyo.”

Bundesliga club Freiburg tweeted: “Kofi Kyereh is in Ghana's World Cup squad! Congratulations Kofi!”

La Liga’s Celta Vigo said: “Second sky-blue to #Qatar2022. Joseph Aidoo is in 26-man @GhanaBlackstars squad for the @FIFAWorldCup Congrats, Joseph!”

Meanwhile, Southampton had this to say: “#FIFAWorldCup ready. #SaintsFC’s Mohammed Salisu has been named in @GhanaBlackstars ’ squad for Qatar.”

Leicester City commented: “Dan Amartey is heading to the #FIFAWorldCup with Ghana! Best of luck, Dan!”

Athletic Bilbao added: “Inaki Williams is in the @GhanaBlackstars squad for the World Cup in Qatar, set to take place from November 20 until December 18,” adding in a separate tweet: “From Lezama to the World Cup. Inaki Williams, Nico Williams and Unai Simón will represent Athletic Club at #Qatar2022.”

Crystal Palace also reacted: “Jordan is heading to the World Cup. The forward has been called-up to the Ghana squad.”