Black Stars to face Japan, Chile and Tunisia in 4-nation tournament ahead of World Cup

All the participating teams have booked their tickets to the World Cup and will therefore use the tournament as a preparation ahead of Qatar.

A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said the Black Stars will face hosts Japan in their opening game while Tunisia also takes on Chile.

The winners of both matches will then clash in the final four days later, with the losers also facing off for the third and fourth places.

Ghana qualified for the World Cup in March following a 1-1 aggregate scoreline against rivals Nigeria in a two-legged playoff.

The Black Stars drew goalless with the Super Eagles in Kumasi before securing a 1-1 draw far away in Abuja to qualify on away goals.

Otto Addo's side has since been paired in a tricky Group H of the World Cup, alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Pulse Ghana

The Kirin Super Cup is expected to give Ghana a fair idea of how the Asian and South American opponents in their group play.

Meanwhile, the Ghana FA is reportedly inching closer to finalising a deal that would make Otto Addo the permanent coach of the Black Stars.

The 46-year-old is currently jostling his role as Borussia Dortmund scout and assistant trainer with that of the Ghana national team.