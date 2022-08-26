Charles Taylor: No competent coach will take Gyan to World Cup

Taylor believes a fit Gyan will be in any manager’s plans, but was quick to add that the former Sunderland forward is currently not in a position to compete at the top level.

“We have regular fitness and match fitness. Even those who get injured and return struggle to hit the ground running,” Taylor told Angel FM.

“We are not talking about history; we’re looking at current performance. He has done his bit for the country.

“A fit and firing Gyan will have a free ride to the World Cup but let’s ask what he is training for. I don’t think any competent coach will entertain this. We can’t take someone who is not playing for any club.”

Gyan has been trending on social media after his interview with the BBC, where he compared his possible return to that of Roger Milla, who came out of retirement to play for Cameroon in the 1994 World Cup.

The 36-year-old was a regular fixture in the Black Stars for almost two decades, having made his international debut in 2003.

However, he has not featured for the national team since playing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

In the last three years, Gyan has battled with niggling injuries while his time with Ghana Premier League outfit Legon Cities also didn’t go according to plan.