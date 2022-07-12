RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Eddie Nketiah once wanted to play for Ghana’s U17 team – Saanie Daara

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Saanie Daara, has revealed that Eddie Nketiah previously expressed interest in playing for Ghana’s U17 national team.

According to him, the Arsenal striker wanted to feature for the Black Starlets a few years ago but was told he wasn’t cut out for it.

Speaking to Joy Sports, Saanie Daara said Tariq Lamptey has also been itching to play for the Black Stars for many years now.

“I am also aware that players like Eddie Nketiah came to the Ghana U-17 team and was told that he was not cut for it several years ago,” he said.

“Tariq [Lamptey] several years ago had been sending me messages that he wanted to play for the junior national teams of Ghana before England invited him.

“It should tell you that a lot of these players have affection for the country. Maybe we didn’t have the opportunity to court them when they were young [and] that opened them to more opportunities.”

Last week, the GFA announced that five new players have agreed to become Ghana internationals.

These are Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Tariq Lamptey, Patrick Pfeiffer, Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah.

Some of the aforementioned are expected to be included in the Black Stars squad that will play at the Qatar 2022 World Cup later this year.

Otto Addo’s side is paired in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

