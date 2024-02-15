ADVERTISEMENT
FIFA Rankings: Black Stars drop to 67th, now ranked 14th in Africa

Emmanuel Ayamga

After a rather disappointing outing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Ghana have dropped six places in the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Released on Thursday, February 15, 2024, by the world’s football governing body, the Black Stars are still ranked outside the top 10 in Africa.

Ghana finds itself in the 67th position in the world, with the Black Stars also now ranked 14th on the continent, behind the likes of South Africa and Mali.

The drop stems from the team’s poor showing at the AFCON, where they failed to progress from a group that contained Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

The Black Stars didn’t win any of their group matches, losing to Cape Verde before drawing against both Egypt and Mozambique, which led to the sacking of head coach Chris Hughton.

Meanwhile, Morocco continue to top the African rankings despite exiting the AFACON at the round of 16 stage.

Senegal are second, with Nigeria, Egypt and newly crowned AFCON champions Ivory Coast making the top five in that order.

Ghana Black Stars team
Ghana Black Stars team Pulse Ghana

Tunisia are sixth on the continental rankings, Algeria seventh, Mali eighth, Cameroon ninth, with South Africa completing the top 10.

In the global ranking, world champions Argentina lead the way, followed by France, England, Belgium and Brazil in the top five.

See the top 10 teams in Africa, based on FIFA’s latest world rankings below:

  1. Morocco 
  2. Senegal 
  3. Nigeria 
  4. Egypt
  5. Ivory Coast 
  6. Tunisia 
  7. Algeria 
  8. Mali 
  9. Cameroon 
  10. South Africa
Emmanuel Ayamga

