Ghana’s Jojo Wollacott shortlisted for Swindon Town player of the season award

The 25-year-old also played an important role when the Black Stars faced West African rivals Nigeria in a two-legged playoff for a spot at the World Cup.

Pulse Ghana

Wollacott kept a clean sheet in the first leg and produced several key saves as Ghana held the Super Eagles in the return fixture.

The Ghanaian’s efforts have been rewarded with a player of the season nomination at his club, Swindon Town.

He has been nominated alongside Harry McKirdy, Jonny Williams, Ellis Landolo and Louis Reed.

A statement from the club said: “Swindon’s goalkeeper has enjoyed an outstanding campaign, especially during the first few months of the season.

“Having conceded a respectable 45 goals in 38 games, Wollacott has regularly offered his attacking teammates the opportunity to go and win games with excellent saves and an assured presence between the sticks.

“His 11 clean sheets have also come during a campaign in which he has been called up for his country, Ghana, and helped the Black Stars qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. Town will be keen to tie him down to a new contract with his deal running out in the summer.”