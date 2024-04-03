‘Things haven’t worked out but I don’t regret playing for Ghana’ – Inaki Williams

Williams was born to Ghanaian parents who emigrated to Europe and he went on to represent Spain at youth level.

However, in June 2022, the 29-year-old officially switched nationality and played for Ghana at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup as well as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.

The forward’s time with Ghana has so far not gone according to plan, having scored just one goal in his 17 international caps, while the Black Stars have suffered group-stage exits in their last two major tournaments.

Williams, however, insists he does not regret choosing Ghana, adding that making that decision has led to some of the moments of his life.

“I would never have imagined this. I had to make a decision and I don’t regret being able to represent the country of my parents and my family, to go back to my origins, to be able to travel more and see my loved ones in Ghana,” Williams told Club del Deportista.

“It’s true that things didn’t work out as we’d all hoped, but it’s true that on a sporting and personal level, it helped me a lot. In fact, I think I’m in one of my best moments thanks to this decision.”

