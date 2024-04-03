ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

‘Things haven’t worked out but I don’t regret playing for Ghana’ – Inaki Williams

Emmanuel Ayamga

Inaki Williams has admitted that things haven’t worked out as he had hoped since switching nationality to play for Ghana.

Inaki Williams: Things haven’t worked out but I don’t regret playing for Ghana
Inaki Williams: Things haven’t worked out but I don’t regret playing for Ghana

The Athletic Bilbao forward, however, noted that he has no regrets over ditching Spain to represent the country of his parents.

Williams was born to Ghanaian parents who emigrated to Europe and he went on to represent Spain at youth level.

Inaki Williams
Inaki Williams Pulse Ghana

However, in June 2022, the 29-year-old officially switched nationality and played for Ghana at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup as well as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

The forward’s time with Ghana has so far not gone according to plan, having scored just one goal in his 17 international caps, while the Black Stars have suffered group-stage exits in their last two major tournaments.

Williams, however, insists he does not regret choosing Ghana, adding that making that decision has led to some of the moments of his life.

Inaki Williams
Inaki Williams Pulse Ghana

“I would never have imagined this. I had to make a decision and I don’t regret being able to represent the country of my parents and my family, to go back to my origins, to be able to travel more and see my loved ones in Ghana,” Williams told Club del Deportista.

“It’s true that things didn’t work out as we’d all hoped, but it’s true that on a sporting and personal level, it helped me a lot. In fact, I think I’m in one of my best moments thanks to this decision.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his inconsistent form for Ghana, Williams has been scoring for fun at club level, where he has contributed 11 goals and five assists this season.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Inaki Williams: Things haven’t worked out but I don’t regret playing for Ghana

‘Things haven’t worked out but I don’t regret playing for Ghana’ – Inaki Williams

Otto Addo says Black Stars were not good even before he arrived

Black Stars were not good even before I arrived – Otto Addo

Fatau Dauda: Money from 2008 AFCON helped me to build a house

Money from 2008 AFCON helped me to build a house – Fatau Dauda

Alex Iwobi: It’s a shame Ghana exited AFCON at group stage

It’s a shame Ghana exited AFCON at group stage – Alex Iwobi