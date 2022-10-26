Put political colours aside and support Black Stars – John Mahama

Mahama said this when the Executives of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) visited him at his residence last week.

“I urge that all Ghanaians should rally behind the Black Stars. The Black Stars in the past was what united us and any time the stars were playing, there was no political affiliation or ethnic orientation as we all supported them,” he said.

“Recently, it doesn't seem to be the same and I urge that we put all political considerations aside and know that, that is our best national team and for the boys to have the kind of encouragement to give their best on the world stage.”

The Black Stars missed the last World Cup in Russia but will be returning to the world stage after qualifying for the tournament in Qatar.

Otto Addo’s side is, however, paired in a difficult group that also contains Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Pulse Ghana

Mahama described Ghana’s group as a group of death, bit noted that he was particularly looking forward to the clash against Uruguay.

“Unfortunately, we are in a Group of death. The teams in our Group are the strongest and look at what faith has made, bringing Uruguay into our Group again.