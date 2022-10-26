According to him, the national team belongs to all Ghanaians and not the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) or opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Put political colours aside and support Black Stars – John Mahama
Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to put their ethnic and political affiliations aside and support the Black Stars as they prepare to grace the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Mahama said this when the Executives of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) visited him at his residence last week.
“I urge that all Ghanaians should rally behind the Black Stars. The Black Stars in the past was what united us and any time the stars were playing, there was no political affiliation or ethnic orientation as we all supported them,” he said.
“Recently, it doesn't seem to be the same and I urge that we put all political considerations aside and know that, that is our best national team and for the boys to have the kind of encouragement to give their best on the world stage.”
The Black Stars missed the last World Cup in Russia but will be returning to the world stage after qualifying for the tournament in Qatar.
Otto Addo’s side is, however, paired in a difficult group that also contains Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.
Mahama described Ghana’s group as a group of death, bit noted that he was particularly looking forward to the clash against Uruguay.
“Unfortunately, we are in a Group of death. The teams in our Group are the strongest and look at what faith has made, bringing Uruguay into our Group again.
“It will be sweet revenge if we score them and so even if you don’t beat anybody, just beat Uruguay for me and let’s pay Suarez back for what he did to us,” he added.
