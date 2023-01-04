‘I haven’t stopped coaching’ – Kwasi Appiah interested in Black Stars return

Appiah was reappointed as Black Stars coach in 2017, taking over from Israeli manager Avram Grant.

However, his tenure came to an end on December 31, 2019 after the Ghana Football Association (GFA).declined the chance to have it renewed.

The former Asante Kotoko manager believes he still has a lot to offer as a coach and says he’s open to returning to the Black Stars.

“The fact that I have not come out to say I have stopped coaching if the opportunity comes and I can help why not.

“Once coaching is my destiny if I’m approached and I can help why not,” Appiah told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.

Meanwhile, Appiah also disclosed that there were some people were felt Mohammed Kudus didn’t deserve a Black Stars call-up when he first invited midfielder.

Appiah was in charge of the national team when Kudus made his debut as a 19-year-old who was then on the books of Nordsjaelland.

The young playmaker came on as a second-half substitute in a 2019 AFCON qualifier against South Africa and scored as Ghana romped to a 2-0 victory.

Now playing for Dutch giants Ajax, he has since gone on to establish himself as a key member of the Black Stars.

Appiah said he took a bold decision by inviting Kudus and other young players for the game against South Africa, insisting his job was on the line at the time.

“Not only [Mohammed] Kudus but some other young players. There were people who felt the young players didn’t deserve the Black Stars call-up,” he said.

“But for me, I had watched them and I believed them. I always told my players don’t prove to me, prove to Ghanaians. If you do well that’s for your own good.